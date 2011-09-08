MILAN, Sept 8 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, will see its liquid assets rise to around 100 billion euros ($141 billion) by the end of the year, its Chief Executive told the Financial Times on Thursday.

The bank had liquidity worth 80 billion euros liquidity at the end of June.

"The sovereign concerns are overstated but as long as the market believes we have a sovereign debt risk we have to take that into account," Corrado Passera told the FT.

The bank owns Italian sovereign debt worth 60 billion euros, the newspaper said.

Passera warned regulators against over-policing the banking system because it could put a strain on the cost of credit.

More regulation of derivatives was advisable, he said.

"But these rules cannot be pushed too far because the cost of credit becomes very inefficient for the economy," he said.

Asked about the outlook for banking profitability Passera said: "I'm not at all negative for the future outlook for profitability in any area of banking and certainly not in ours." ($1=.7109 e uro s) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mike Nesbit)