MILAN, Sept 8 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's
biggest retail bank, will see its liquid assets rise to around
100 billion euros ($141 billion) by the end of the year, its
Chief Executive told the Financial Times on Thursday.
The bank had liquidity worth 80 billion euros liquidity at
the end of June.
"The sovereign concerns are overstated but as long as the
market believes we have a sovereign debt risk we have to take
that into account," Corrado Passera told the FT.
The bank owns Italian sovereign debt worth 60 billion euros,
the newspaper said.
Passera warned regulators against over-policing the banking
system because it could put a strain on the cost of credit.
More regulation of derivatives was advisable, he said.
"But these rules cannot be pushed too far because the cost
of credit becomes very inefficient for the economy," he said.
Asked about the outlook for banking profitability Passera
said: "I'm not at all negative for the future outlook for
profitability in any area of banking and certainly not in ours."
($1=.7109 e uro s)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mike Nesbit)