BRIEF-Zoltav Resources names Lea Verny as non-executive chairman
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
MILAN Jan 28 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it had fully reimbursed the 36 billion euros ($49.22 billion) in cheap 3-year loans taken from the European Central Bank, the first Italian bank to do so.
Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said it had switched 21 billion euros of those loans into standard ECB open-market operations with maturities ranging from one week to three months.
The remaining 15 billion euros of loans had been previously paid back.
The outsanding financing with the ECB had fallen to less than 20 billion euros at the end of December and has been further declining since, Intesa said in a statement.
The shorter-term funding provides the bank "with more efficiency and flexibility in the management of our liquidity also on the basis of the alternative cost of short-term wholesale funding," it said.
($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro)
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.
* SpareBank 1 SMN has transferred 3,806,952 shares at a price of 0.24 Norwegian crown in Havila Shipping ASA, to Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)