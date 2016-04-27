MILAN, April 27 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is in final talks to sell its payments unit Setefi to payments specialist Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a deal worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.

ICBPI's deep-pocketed owners Bain Capital and Advent have placed an offer higher than one made by Italian payment services group SIA and are hoping to finalise the acquisition in the coming days, the source said.

Five sources said earlier on Wednesday Intesa was in advanced talks with ICBPI and SIA for Setefi, which manages electronic payments for 15 million credit cards.

Intesa and SIA declined to comment. ICBPI was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Evans)