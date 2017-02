TURIN, Italy Nov 24 The choice of Allianz's Enrico Cucchiani as Intesa Sanpaolo's new chief executive was also meant to drive the international expansion of Italy's largest retail bank, the chairman of its supervisory board said on Thursday.

The decision was taken unanimously and showed there was no conflict among shareholders, Giovanni Bazoli said at the end of the board meeting that gave the green light to the appointment of the German insurer's top manager. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)