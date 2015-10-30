MILAN Oct 30 Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo
expects to beat targets set under its business plan for
2017, Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina said.
"I'm not thinking of changing them, we'll over-deliver and
investors will be all the more happy for it," he told reporters
on the sidelines of an event.
The business plan presented in March last year sets a goal
of 4.5 billion euros ($4.95 billion) in net profit for 2017 and
a best-quality capital ratio of 12.2 percent. That compares with
a 13.4 percent level at the end of June.
The bank still plans to pay 2 billion euros in dividends
over its 2015 results, he said, up from 1.2 billion euros paid
this year.
"We'll pay 2 billion euros, then available income this year
could be higher, we'll see," he said.
Messina said acquisitions in private banking or asset
management - two sectors in which Intesa Sanpaolo has said it
wants to expand - were not a priority at present.
"We're doing so well in private banking, asset management
and insurance ... that I don't see the need for mergers that
would risk weakening us," he said.
The banker also ruled out Intesa could have any part in a
banking consolidation process.
Talking about a bank-specific assessment of risks carried
out by the European Central Bank, whose results will be
communicated shortly to individual lenders, Messina said
Intesa's excess capital put it in a position of "absolute
tranquillity".
($1 = 0.9087 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Agnieszka Flak)