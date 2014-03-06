MILAN, March 6 Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a placement of its 1.5 percent stake in tyremaker Pirelli , the Italian bank said on Thursday.

The Pirelli shares held by Intesa Sanpaolo have a market value of 87 million euros at Thursday's closing price.

The sale of the 7 million Pirelli ordinary shares will be via a bookbuilding process, Intesa Sanpaolo said in a statement, without giving a specific timeframe. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)