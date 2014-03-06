UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates with final results of the sale)
MILAN, March 6 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its 1.5 percent stake in tyremaker Pirelli announced earlier in the day, the Italian bank said on Thursday.
The sale of the 7 million Pirelli ordinary shares was done via a bookbuilding process, at a price of 12.48 euros per share.
The transaction will have a positive contribution to the lender net income of around 55 million euros ($76 million), the bank said.
Banca Imi, and UBS acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. ($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources