TURIN, Italy Nov 26 Intesa Sanpaolo,
Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday that a recovery in
the Italian economy could prompt foreign banks to look at Intesa
as a takeover target.
In the text of a speech he made to the bank's managers, CEO
Carlo Messina said the bank could remain independent only if it
boosted its profitability and market capitalisation.
Italian lenders have been hit hard by the longest recession
since World War II. Intesa earns around 80 percent of its
revenues in its home country.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, editing by Isla Binnie)