MILAN May 15 Net profit at Italy's biggest
retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo jumped 22 percent to 805
million euros in the first quarter, helped by trading gains on
its own bonds.
The bank was forced to book provisions for risky loans of
970 million euros over the quarter, a 43 percent rise compared
to a year earlier, as credit quality deteriorated in Italy due
to a deep economic recession.
Concerns over the worsening economic backdrop in Italy,
where Intesa gets 80 percent of its revenues, were one of the
factors cited by U.S. rating agency Moody's for its mass
downgrade of Italian banks on Monday night.
Moody's cut Intesa long-term deposit rating to A3, the same
as Italy's sovereign rating, and its standalone bank financial
strength rating to C-, with a credit assessment of baa1.
Intesa said it core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength, stood at 10.5 percent at the end of March from 10.1
percent at the end of 2011 - one of the strongest in Italy.
It said medium- and long-term funding raised so far covered
50 percent of its full-year maturities and expected broadly
stable operating profitability in 2012 net of one-off items.
Moody's said the bank's asset quality was likely to
deteriorate further in 2012 because of the shrinking economy in
Italy and that its funding was vulnerable to restricted and
costly market access.
Like other top Italian lenders, Intesa ended 2011 deeply in
the red, posting a 10.1 billion euros loss after booking big
writedowns on goodwill to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by
the euro zone debt crisis.
