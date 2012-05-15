MILAN May 15 Net profit at Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo jumped 22 percent to 805 million euros in the first quarter, helped by trading gains on its own bonds.

The bank was forced to book provisions for risky loans of 970 million euros over the quarter, a 43 percent rise compared to a year earlier, as credit quality deteriorated in Italy due to a deep economic recession.

Concerns over the worsening economic backdrop in Italy, where Intesa gets 80 percent of its revenues, were one of the factors cited by U.S. rating agency Moody's for its mass downgrade of Italian banks on Monday night.

Moody's cut Intesa long-term deposit rating to A3, the same as Italy's sovereign rating, and its standalone bank financial strength rating to C-, with a credit assessment of baa1.

Intesa said it core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 10.5 percent at the end of March from 10.1 percent at the end of 2011 - one of the strongest in Italy.

It said medium- and long-term funding raised so far covered 50 percent of its full-year maturities and expected broadly stable operating profitability in 2012 net of one-off items.

Moody's said the bank's asset quality was likely to deteriorate further in 2012 because of the shrinking economy in Italy and that its funding was vulnerable to restricted and costly market access.

Like other top Italian lenders, Intesa ended 2011 deeply in the red, posting a 10.1 billion euros loss after booking big writedowns on goodwill to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)