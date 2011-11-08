MILAN Nov 8 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, reported a sharp drop in its third-quarter net income on Tuesday, due to a 593 million euros writedown on its exposure to Greek debt and trading losses.

Intesa posted a net income of 527 million euros in the three months to September compared with 741 million euros in the previous quarter.

It said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.2 percent at the end of September, unchanged from end of June.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)