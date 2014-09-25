BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
TURIN, Sept 25 Intesa Sanpaolo will score top marks in the asset quality review currently underway among euro zone lenders, the top shareholder of Italy's second largest bank by assets said on Thursday.
"Intesa will achieve the maximum score... there are already some indication on this," the Chairman of Compagnia di San Paolo Luca Remmert said on the sidelines of a business event in Turin.
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.