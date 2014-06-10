MILAN, June 10 Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a seven-year senior bond worth 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion), a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The bond will yield 98 basis points over the mid-swap rate and demand has totalled 3.4 billion euros, the source said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Alessia Pe, Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Luca Trogni)