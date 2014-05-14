UPDATE 1-Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
MILAN May 14 Intesa Sanpaolo has named insider Eliano Omar Lodesani as its new chief operating officer, Italy's largest retail bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lodesani has been with the banking group for several years and is head of its regional centre of the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige regions, which has 724 branches.
He will take up his new position from June 1 to replace Francesco Micheli who resigned this week as part of an executive job reduction scheme within the group. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)