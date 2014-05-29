ROME May 29 The heads of Intesa San Paolo
and Unicredit, Italy's two biggest banks,
said on Thursday they expected the European Central Bank to cut
interest rates at its next governing council meeting and launch
other measures to boost the economy.
Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a conference in
Rome, Federico Ghizzoni, chief executive of Unicredit, said he
expected the central bank to cut rates and start programme to
buy assets, particularly corporate assets.
Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina also said he hoped the
ECB would launch a 'funding for lending' operation, under which
the central bank would offer loans to banks with conditions on
lending out the money attached.
