* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program
BUDAPEST, July 31 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will inject about 15 billion forints ($64.47 million) worth of fresh capital into its Hungarian unit CIB Bank, the Hungarian bank announced late on Wednesday in a statement on the Budapest bourse's website.
It did not say why the capital increase became necessary.
Intesa announced earlier this month that it expects new Hungarian legislation requiring banks to compensate borrowers for exchange rate spreads applied on foreign currency loans to cost its second-quarter net income around 65 million euros ($88 mln).
($1 = 232.6500 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Capital Bank Financial considers a sale after approach - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2msqwC5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) The U.S. Congress is likely to vote in a timely fashion to suspend or raise the federal debt limit, Fitch Ratings says, as both Congress and the presidency now are under Republican control. The ceiling on U.S. federal debt is slated to be re-imposed at just below $20 trillion tomorrow, having been suspended since November 2015. After the re-imposition of the ceiling the Treasury cannot add to the d