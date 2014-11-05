MILAN Nov 5 The chief executive of Intesa
Sanpaolo said Italy's biggest retail bank was not
interested in any assets troubled peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena
may put up for sale as it seeks to fill a 2.1 billion
euro capital shortfall.
"I find it hard to imagine there could be any assets put up
for sale by Monte Paschi that Intesa Sanpaolo could buy," CEO
Carlo Messina told journalists on the sidelines of an event.
He also said Intesa Sanpaolo would not join the ranks of
banks hired by Monte dei Paschi and Carige to guarantee their
planned cash calls.
"I've nothing to do with (bank) consortiums for Monte Paschi
and Carige," he said.
Messina reiterated that Intesa was interested in expanding
its private banking, asset management and insurance businesses
but said there had been no contacts with Carige over the
possible sale of its Cesare Ponti private banking unit.
"It's a small entity, I've never studied it, if I were them
I would not part with it if I managed to (cover the shortfall
through the) capital increase."
Monte dei Paschi and Carige are the only two Italian banks
that must tap investors for cash following the outcome of a
yearlong review of banks across the euro zone. Both are looking
at possible asset sales as a way to limit the amount they need
to raise on the market.
