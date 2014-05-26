MILAN May 26 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in Spain's NH Hoteles for 132.7 million euros ($181.2 million) through a share sale and purchase agreement with China's HNA Group.

After the transaction is completed, Italy's biggest retail bank will hold 7.6 percent of the Spanish hotels group, Intesa said in a statement.

The agreement is between Intesa Sanpaolo on one side and HNA, parent company of Chinese airline Hainan Airlines , and its fully-owned special purpose vehicle Tangla Spain on the other, Intesa said.

The agreement is subject to approval by NH shareholders of a capital increase, Intesa's subscription to the capital increase, and HNA obtaining necessary authorisations from Chinese authorities. ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)