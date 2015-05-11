MILAN May 11 Italy's biggest retail bank,
Intesa Sanpaolo, beat analyst forecasts with its
first-quarter net profit and confirmed a generous dividend
payout target of 2 billion euros for this year.
Intesa said its net profit for the period stood at 1.064
billion euros - thanks to around 602 million euros in trading
income and compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of
658 million euros.
Its Common Equity Tier 1 stood at 13.2 percent at the end of
March, slightly lower than 13.3 percent three months earlier but
still one of the highest in Italy. Provisions for bad loans
stood at 755 million euros, the lowest since the third quarter
of 2011, the bank said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro)