MILAN May 28 Intesa Sanpaolo has
dropped the sale of its Ukrainian unit Pravex-Bank to Centragas
Holding because regulators had yet to give their go-ahead for
the deal, the Italian bank said on Thursday.
Intesa agreed in January last year to sell its Ukrainian
subsidiary to CentraGas Holding, a unit of Ukraine-based Group
DF, for 74 million euros ($81 million).
Two months later CEO Carlo Messina said the buyer's
situation was "unclear" because of judicial developments related
to the recent turmoil in the country and Intesa was in talks
with the local regulator to see whether the deal would go ahead.
"The agreement, which was signed on Jan. 23 2014, has been
terminated as the bank, to date, has not yet obtained the
regulatory approval needed to finalise the transaction," Intesa
said in a statement.
The halted sale has no financial impact on Intesa, it added.
Ukraine accounts for 0.2 percent of Intesa's total assets.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
