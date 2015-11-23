BRIEF-Baumot Group: insolvency proceedings for companies of Kontec Group opened
* Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings for the companies of the Kontec Group
MILAN Nov 23 Lender Intesa Sanpaolo said its participation in the rescue of four Italian banks includes loans for a total of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and additional pre-tax charges of around 380 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.
The charges relate to an extraordinary contribution to the resolution fund and will be recorded in the lender's fourth quarter income statement, it added.
Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings for the companies of the Kontec Group
* Proposed Disposal Of Shares And Equity Interests By Sinopipe, Best Connect, Eagle Super And One Sea