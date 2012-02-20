(Refile to correct word spelling)
By Jean-Marc Poilpre
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo is set to price
the first senior unsecured trade from a peripheral bank beyond
the three-year ECB LTRO comfort zone later on Monday.
At 1115GMT, the Italian bank had attracted an order book of
around EUR2bn for the EUR1bn five-year issue via Banca IMI, BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.
As a result, lead managers will price the deal at the tight
end of the 355bp-360bp over mid-swaps and inside initial price
thoughts of plus 360bp area. The new issue premium is estimated
by a banker on the deal at about 20bp.
"Intesa is sending a strong signal to the market, confirming
the step-by-step reopening of the senior market: banks from
non-core jurisdictions are gradually going for longer
maturities, while banks from core countries can issue even
longer-dated bonds, of up to 10 years," a DCM banker said. This
was the case for ING, which issued a 10-year deal last Tuesday a
few weeks after selling a five-year bond.
The transaction is the second senior trade for the Italian
bank which has so far stayed from the covered bond market,
unlike other peripheral banks such as Banesto.
It will carry a A2/BBB+/A- rating, although the bank's
Moody's rating could fall by one notch after the agency put it
on review for possible downgrade last week.
On January 31, it priced a EUR1.5bn 18-month fixed rate
issue at 395bp over mid-swaps which attracted in excess of
EUR2.7bn from more than 235 accounts. At 1150 GMT, that bond was
quoted above par, at around 100.51 mid, and in asset-swaps
spread terms, was 4bp tighter versus Friday and still 7bp wider
week on week, according to Tradeweb.
The fact that the most recent wave of senior unsecured deals
has performed poorly does not seem to affect new deals. "The
secondary market is fairly illiquid and prices reflect more
technical factors. Moreover, investors are fully focused in the
primary market," the DCM banker said, pointing to the fact, when
issuers move along the curve, they tap different investor bases.
(Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, Editing by Helene Durand)