Lennar revenue jumps 17.2 pct
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
MILAN Feb 3 The chairman of Fondazione Cariplo, one of the top shareholders in Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Monday he was not informed about any plan for the lender to set up an internal bad bank.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Italy's biggest retail bank is working on plans to set up an internal bad bank to house a chunk of its 55 billion euros ($74 billion) of gross non-performing loans ahead of stress tests by the European Central Bank.
Managers and shareholders of Intesa are expected to discuss the plan to hive off so-called "non-core" assets in the next few weeks, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.7415 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 17.2 percent stake in mobile games provider for 915.2 million yuan ($132.90 million) to Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Yang Lin has been appointed as executive director and vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: