BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Feb 26 Italy's market watchdog banned short-selling of shares of the country's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo as the stock fell sharply on Tuesday in the wake of an inconclusive election result.
A statement from Consob said short-selling on the stock would be banned on Tuesday and Wednesday. Intesa's shares were suspended for excessive volatility and were indicated down 10 percent, with the blue-chip FTSE MIB index falling 4.5 percent. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.