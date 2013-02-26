MILAN Feb 26 Italy's market watchdog banned short-selling of shares of the country's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo as the stock fell sharply on Tuesday in the wake of an inconclusive election result.

A statement from Consob said short-selling on the stock would be banned on Tuesday and Wednesday. Intesa's shares were suspended for excessive volatility and were indicated down 10 percent, with the blue-chip FTSE MIB index falling 4.5 percent. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)