BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
MILAN, April 4 Intesa Sanpaolo has pushed to April 6 the deadline to submit the binding offers for a 2.5 billion-euro bad loan portfolio it has put up for sale, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The deadline was originally set for March 20 but was then postponed to Tuesday.
One of the sources told Reuters the delay was due to technical and legal matters.
The portfolio, dubbed "Beyond the clouds", is made up of corporate loans and backed by real estate assets for about 30 percent. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp