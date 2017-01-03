LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing to issue
the year's first Additional Tier 1 transaction, the riskiest
bond a bank can sell, brushing off the crisis elsewhere in the
Italian banking sector to tackle a 4bn issuance target for
2017.
The bank announced on Tuesday that it had mandated Banca
IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and
HSBC as joint lead managers for a euro-denominated perpetual
non-call 10-year trade.
The Italian banking sector has barely left the spotlight in
recent months, after a rescue plan for the country's third
largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, failed to lift
off, forcing the government to step in.
But outstanding debt from Intesa, among the country's
strongest lenders, has proved largely resilient to the
volatility. Its 1.25bn 7% non-call January 2021 AT1 bond
widened to around 9.25% in the run-up to the Italian
constitutional referendum in early December, but has since
tightened to 7.34%.
Intesa is not the only Italian bank to mull AT1 issuance in
recent weeks. UniCredit took the market by surprise last month
when its sold its first AT1 since 2014, but opted for a club
deal over a broadly syndicated one.
The 500m non-call June 2022 bond priced with an
eye-watering 9.25% coupon just a day after the bank unveiled a
13bn rights issue to plug a 12.2bn hole primarily created by
bad loan provisions. It has since rallied hard to 105.80 from
its par issue price, according to Eikon prices.
Intesa's mandate comes almost exactly a year after it priced
the perpetual non-call January 2021, also the first AT1 of the
year and just weeks before Europe's subordinated bond market
suffered a heavy sell-off, derailing further AT1 issuance until
March.
It plans to price 4bn in AT1 by the end of 2017 to optimise
its capital efficiency, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bonds will be written down temporarily if the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 5.125%.
