MILAN Oct 6 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo had covered 95 percent of its 2011 medium- and long- term maturities as of Sept. 29 through placements totalling around 38 billion euros, a slide on its website showed on Thursday.

In particular, with 15.3 billion euros raised in the wholesale funding market, the bank had covered more than the total of its 2011 medium- and long-term wholesale maturities, the slide showed.

The bank reiterated it could do without the wholesale market for this year and the next, even though that was not its intention.

The slides -- dated Oct.6 -- were prepared for a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch conference in London/

(Reporting by Valentina Za)