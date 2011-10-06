* M-L term maturities total 56 bln euros in 2012/2013

* Could skip wholesale funding through end-2012

* Assets eligible with cenbanks 34 bln euros end July (Adds details on ECB funding)

MILAN, Oct 6 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo had issued around 38 billion euros ($50.6 billion) in debt by the end of September, covering 95 percent of its 2011 medium- and long-term maturities, slides on its website showed on Thursday.

Funding is a crucial issue for Italian banks as growing caution cripples interbank lending in Europe. The risk that Italy may be sucked into a widening sovereign debt crisis has effectively shut its lenders out of the wholesale market.

As a result, Italian banks have increased their reliance on European Central Bank's funding, nearly doubling the borrowed total to 80.5 billion euros in July, when a market sell-off hit Italian bonds and stocks.

The figure has crept up further in August to 85 billion euros. The Bank of Italy is expected to publish September figures on Friday.

Intesa Sanpaolo said in a slide it had opened three-month refinancing agreements worth 15 billion euros with the ECB in July to optimise its cost of funding.

At the end of July, Italy's biggest retail bank had 34 billion euros of assets it could use as collateral to borrow from central banks -- so-called eligibile assets -- down from 47 billion euros at the end of June.

It said eligible assets available and those currently used as collateral were stable at 80 billion euros and could be increased significantly if necessary.

With 15.3 billion euros raised in the wholesale funding market as of Sept. 29, Intesa Sanpaolo had covered more than the total of its 2011 medium- and long-term wholesale maturities, one of the slides showed.

The bank reiterated it could do without tapping the wholesale market for the rest of this year and next, even though that was not its intention.

The slides -- dated Oct. 6 -- were prepared for a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch conference in London.

They showed the bank faced 22 billion euros in medium- and long-term maturities next year, of which 56 percent are funds it raised on the wholesale market.

In 2013 these maturities will amount to 34 billion euros, with 68 percent of the total on the retail market. Italian banks are traditionally able to rely to a large extent on retail funding.

Intesa SP said 61 percent of average annual placements of 42 billion euros in the 2008-2010 period were made at the retail level.

Moody's cut the ratings of Intesa Sanpaolo and of several other Italian banks on Wednesday after a three-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt this week. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Cowell)