DUBAI, April 9 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
biggest bank by market value, said on Sunday that it had set up
new branches in Abu Dhabi and Doha as part of plans to expand
its corporate and investment banking and trade finance business.
The bank, which already operates a regional hub in Dubai,
will focus on structured export finance services as well as oil
and gas, fashion and luxury and infrastructure and transport, it
said.
Intesa Sanpaolo has had a presence in the Gulf since 2008
and last year was involved in a $4 billion syndicated loan for
Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oman's top oil and gas
exploration and production company.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)