MILAN Aug 28 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
said on Wednesday it would offer to swap existing
subordinated notes with newly-issued Tier 2 notes which it would
be able to fully include in its Tier 2 capital under new
European Union rules.
The new Tier 2 notes would have a 10-year maturity and pay a
spread of 4.5 percentage points over the 10-year midswap rate,
it said.
The offer would run from Wednesday to Sept. 5, the bank said
in a note.
"The swap offer aims at allowing Intesa Sanpaolo to optimise
its capital structure," it said.
New EU capital rules due to kick in from January would have
forced Intesa to stop booking the existing subordinated notes as
regulatory capital, the bank said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)