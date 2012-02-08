(Adds details on targets, union officials)

MILAN Feb 8 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo could find it hard to meet its business plan targets if Italian economic output drops as expected in 2012, Managing Director Marco Morelli told unions at a closed-door meeting.

Intesa's business plan, released in April, assumed Italian GDP growth of 0.8 percent this year. This contrasts with current forecasts for an output drop of around 2 percent, making it more difficult for the bank to achieve its targets, Morelli said on Tuesday, according to a union statement.

In its business plan, presented in April last year, Intesa said it targeted net profit of 4.2 billion euros in 2013, up from 2.7 billion euros in 2010, and dividends totalling 5.3 billion euros through 2013.

A second statement released by the unions on Wednesday said Morelli had not spoken about reviewing the targets.

"Morelli told us it will be difficult to reach the targets but did not say that they will be changed," said a union official who took part in the meeting.

Another union leader confirmed this. Intesa declined to comment.

Intesa reported net income of 527 million euros in the third quarter of 2011, down 29 percent on the previous quarter. Back then it stuck to its plan to pay a dividend for 2011 and announced 5,000 job cuts by 2013, more than previously expected.

Intesa will release its full-year results for 2011 on March 15.