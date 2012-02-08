(Adds details on targets, union officials)
MILAN Feb 8 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo could find it hard to meet its business
plan targets if Italian economic output drops as expected in
2012, Managing Director Marco Morelli told unions at a
closed-door meeting.
Intesa's business plan, released in April, assumed Italian
GDP growth of 0.8 percent this year. This contrasts with current
forecasts for an output drop of around 2 percent, making it more
difficult for the bank to achieve its targets, Morelli said on
Tuesday, according to a union statement.
In its business plan, presented in April last year, Intesa
said it targeted net profit of 4.2 billion euros in 2013, up
from 2.7 billion euros in 2010, and dividends totalling 5.3
billion euros through 2013.
A second statement released by the unions on Wednesday said
Morelli had not spoken about reviewing the targets.
"Morelli told us it will be difficult to reach the targets
but did not say that they will be changed," said a union
official who took part in the meeting.
Another union leader confirmed this. Intesa declined to
comment.
Intesa reported net income of 527 million euros in the third
quarter of 2011, down 29 percent on the previous quarter. Back
then it stuck to its plan to pay a dividend for 2011 and
announced 5,000 job cuts by 2013, more than previously expected.
Intesa will release its full-year results for 2011 on March
15.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi)