BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Nov 4 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it does not believe it needs to make more provisions for loans to the struggling Carlo Tassara Group, the holding company for financier Romain Zaleski.
Intesa Sanpaolo set aside 430 million euros of its overall exposure to the Carlo Tassara Group as of June 30, the bank said in a statement.
Intesa "deems, at this time, that outstanding loans of approximately 675 million euros can be fully recovered and the current level of 430 million euros in adjustments are adequate, as of today, to cope with possible losses" due to the bank's subscription of about 445 million euros in a participatory debt financial instrument (PFI). (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by David Evans)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.