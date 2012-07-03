MILAN, July 3 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it was ready to provide any clarification to investigators in the northern Italian city of Biella looking into alleged tax irregularities at the bank's former unit Cassa di Risparmio di Biella e Vercelli.

The bank said its relevant departments considered the operations, carried out in 2006, as "fully compliant with existing rules."

Intesa said in a statement that, despite believing it had acted properly, it had settled the matter with Italy's tax agency in order to avoid "exhausting and costly" litigation proceedings.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)