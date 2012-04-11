(Adds Intesa spokesman precisions)
MILAN/ISTANBUL, April 11 Intesa Sanpaolo
, Italy's biggest retail bank, has applied for a Turkish
banking licence and plans to open a stand-alone corporate
banking headquarters in Istanbul, a spokesman for the bank said
on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish daily Star had reported that
the bank planned to open retail branches in Turkey's three
biggest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.
"(Intesa Sanpaolo) confirms that the bank has started the
application process with Turkish authorities in the past few
months in order to open one single operative head office in
Istanbul," a spokesman said in a statement.
"The opening of this office will be exclusively dedicated to
provide wholesale products and services to Italian and
international companies and entrepreneurial groups who want to
expand their activity in Turkey," he said.
Intesa applied for the licence a few months ago and the
state Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is due to
make a decision soon, the Istanbul-based daily had said, citing
unnamed BDDK officials.
If approved, Intesa would become Turkey's 50th bank and the
first in 12 years to begin operations from scratch in Turkey,
Star had said. Other European and U.S. banks are also interested
in acquiring licences in Turkey, it added.
