MILAN/ISTANBUL, April 11 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, has applied for a Turkish banking licence and plans to open a stand-alone corporate banking headquarters in Istanbul, a spokesman for the bank said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish daily Star had reported that the bank planned to open retail branches in Turkey's three biggest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

"(Intesa Sanpaolo) confirms that the bank has started the application process with Turkish authorities in the past few months in order to open one single operative head office in Istanbul," a spokesman said in a statement.

"The opening of this office will be exclusively dedicated to provide wholesale products and services to Italian and international companies and entrepreneurial groups who want to expand their activity in Turkey," he said.

Intesa applied for the licence a few months ago and the state Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is due to make a decision soon, the Istanbul-based daily had said, citing unnamed BDDK officials.

