Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
MILAN Nov 20 Intesa Sanpaolo banking foundation shareholders have never talked about a possible merger between Italy's largest retail bank and peer UniCredit , the chairman of the Carisbo foundation said on Tuesday.
Despite a flurry of denials by executives at both lenders, sources close to the situation said discussions about a possible merger were initiated by banking foundations that are core shareholders in the two banks and are worried about their low market value.
"Absolutely not, we never talked about that... we suspect that this project never existed and was made up by journalists," Carisbo foundation chairman Fabio Roversi Monaco told reporters at the end of a board meeting at Mediobanca.
The Carisbo foundation has 2.7 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Anotnella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.