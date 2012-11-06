MILAN Nov 6 The chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board denied on Tuesday ever discussing an eventual plan for a tie-up with rival Italian bank Unicredit .

Giovanni Bazoli said in a statement on Tuesday that he had not discussed with shareholders of the two banks any idea of a merger with UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets.

He also said that the two Italian banks were in a position to face the challenges of the credit market in Italy and abroad.

UniCredit denied on Monday there were any plans for a tie-up with rival Intesa after sources close to the matter said UniCredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni had been sounded out on the issue. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)