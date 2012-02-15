UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Feb 15 Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said late on Wednesday it will buy back around 1.22 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of its bonds, following similar operations by competitors including UniCredit .
Intesa Sanpaolo had offered to buy back bonds known as Tier 1 securities with an overall nominal amount of 3.75 billion euros, in a move to boost its capital base.
The bank said in a statement it will pay 88 percent to 91 percent of face value for three sets of bonds it plans to purchase. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts