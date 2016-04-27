British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
TURIN, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest commercial bank, intends to use newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante to sell its non-performing loans at book value, CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday.
Looking to arrest a slide in Italian banking shares, the government this month persuaded major financial institutions to create a bank rescue fund, which looks set to be used to subscribe to the cash calls of weak lenders and to buy non-performing loans.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)