Morning News Call - India, March 14

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session continues at lower house of parliament in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release February wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Governme