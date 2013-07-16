MILAN, July 16 Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo will add around 76 million euros ($99 million) to its third quarter net profit after completing a bond buyback, the bank said on Tuesday.

The transaction will also lift its core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of a bank's financial strength - in the third quarter by 2.5 basis points, it said. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)