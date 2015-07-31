MILAN, July 31 Intesa Sanpaolo prefers to sit on a pile of excess capital at a time when several other banks in Europe will have to consider capital increases, the chief executive of Italy's biggest retail bank said.

Intesa CEO Carlo Messina, speaking on a conference call with analysts after reporting first-half results, did not name any lender which in his view may need to think about a cash call.

The European Central Bank is completing a review of banks under its supervision, including an assessment of the riskiness of their business model and whether they need any additional capital. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)