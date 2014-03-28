MILAN, March 28 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, does not see any opportunity for acquisitions for the time being, its CEO Carlo Messina said on Friday.

In a conference call with analysts, Messina ruled out an acquisition in Italy in any case. He also said the bank did not plan a conversion of its savings shares into ordinary shares for now.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)