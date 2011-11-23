MILAN Nov 23 Enrico Cucchiani, a board member of Allianz and head of the German insurer's Italian unit, has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo, a senior source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The source, who declined to be named, said Cucchiani's name would be proposed to Intesa's supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday set to pick a replacement for former CEO Corrado Passera.

Passera joined the government as industry minister last week. A spokesman for Allianz in Italy declined to comment. Intesa was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)