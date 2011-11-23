MILAN Nov 23 Enrico Cucchiani, a board
member of Allianz and head of the German insurer's
Italian unit, has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief
executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo, a senior source close
to the matter said on Wednesday.
The source, who declined to be named, said Cucchiani's name
would be proposed to Intesa's supervisory board at an
extraordinary meeting on Thursday set to pick a replacement for
former CEO Corrado Passera.
Passera joined the government as industry minister last
week. A spokesman for Allianz in Italy declined to comment.
Intesa was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)