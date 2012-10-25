MILAN Oct 25 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday it was offering to exchange some of its Lower Tier II subordinated bonds for a newly-issued senior bond.

The bank said it would swap up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.95 billion) and 250 million sterling ($400.74 million) of debt, with a view to strengthening its capital base and improving its funding costs. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) ($1 = 0.6239 British pounds) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)