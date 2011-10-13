BRUSSELS Oct 13 The chief executive of Italy's largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo , denied on Thursday reports of the bank's interest for Dexia's Turkish subsidiary Denizbank.

"There's nothing on the table on this subject," said CEO Corrado Passera on the sidelines of a meeting with EU Commissioner Michel Barnier in Brussels.

The bank was one of the parties interested in buying Denizbank, several newspapers had said earlier on Thursday, citing Turkish daily Haberturk. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Writing by Michel Rose in Milan)