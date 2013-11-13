MILAN Nov 13 The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said the payment of a dividend for this year would depend on "external and regulatory" developments.

CEO Carlo Messina, who was appointed on Sept. 29, added in a statement that the lender was committed to its dividend policy. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Lisa Jucca and Tom Pfeiffer)