MILAN May 15 The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Thursday he was comfortable with the lender's plan to pay 10 billion euros in dividends over the next four years at a time when other banks are trimming their payouts to boost capital.

Asked by a Goldman Sachs analyst whether he felt Intesa could be the exception and stick to its generous dividend targets, CEO Carlo Messina said: "I see no problems", adding the bank currently had excess capital of 12 billion euros.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)