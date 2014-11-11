MILAN Nov 11 Net profit at Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, came in well above forecasts in the third quarter, thanks to a sharp increase in commissions and lower loan loss provisions.

The bank, the first major Italian lender to report third-quarter results, said on Tuesday net profit was 483 million euros in the three months from July to September, compared with an analyst consensus of 307 million euros and more than double the 217 million euros posted in the same period a year ago.

The bank said net commissions in the first nine months of the year totalled 4.96 billion euros, the highest since 2007 and up 10 percent from a year earlier.

The trends in bad debts - the number one problem for Italian banks as the economy struggles to emerge from recession - showed signs of improvement.

The amount of money the bank set aside to cover for souring loans fell 13 percent to 3.5 billion euros - which include provisions required by the European Central Bank during a yearlong health check of euro zone lenders.

And Intesa said the flows of new bad loans in the first nine months of the year was the lowest since 2011.

Capital remained strong, with a common equity tier 1 ratio rising to 13 percent - one of the highest in Italy- from 12.9 percent at the end of June. The shares extended gains after the results, and were up 2 percent by 1244 GMT. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)