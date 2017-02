MILAN Nov 29 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo sees a positive contribution of 1 billion euros to its income statement in the fourth quarter from release of deferred tax credits, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank's management board has approved a 6.2 billion euros realignment of the group's intangible assets which has a subsequent effect on its deferred tax situation, it said.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)