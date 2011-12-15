FLORENCE, Italy Dec 15 Intesa Sanpaolo spA, Italy's largest retail bank, intends to use planned state guarantees for bond issues to support its lending to small and medium-sized firms and to families, a senior Intesa executive said on Thursday.

"The guarantees on bonds that banks issue is a very important signal. What banks will do, and what we will surely do as well, with this guarantee is to support small and medium-sized firm and families," managing director Marco Morelli said on the sidelines of a branch opening.

On criticism of the European Banking Authority's capital demands, Morelli said this was not only coming from Italy but also from Germany. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Nigel Tutt)