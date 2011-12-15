UPDATE 1-U.S. govt has itself to blame for dollar strength - Bundesbank
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
FLORENCE, Italy Dec 15 Intesa Sanpaolo spA, Italy's largest retail bank, intends to use planned state guarantees for bond issues to support its lending to small and medium-sized firms and to families, a senior Intesa executive said on Thursday.
"The guarantees on bonds that banks issue is a very important signal. What banks will do, and what we will surely do as well, with this guarantee is to support small and medium-sized firm and families," managing director Marco Morelli said on the sidelines of a branch opening.
On criticism of the European Banking Authority's capital demands, Morelli said this was not only coming from Italy but also from Germany. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Nigel Tutt)
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.