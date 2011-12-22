MILAN Dec 22 A top executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail lender, said on Thursday in a newspaper that the European Central Bank's three-year loans can ease but not resolve tensions on the cost of financing.

The ECB funding at a 1 percent interest rate "can ease but not resolve the tensions on financing costs of intermediaries and so for final debtors", Andrea Beltratti chairman of Intesa's management board said in Il Sole 24 Ore.

"Only with a lasting narrowing of the spread will it be possible to reduce structurally the cost of credit," he said in the interview in the business daily.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen Italian banks tapped 116 billion euros of new three-year loans offered by the ECB, nearly a quarter of the total, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)