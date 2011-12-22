UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
MILAN Dec 22 A top executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail lender, said on Thursday in a newspaper that the European Central Bank's three-year loans can ease but not resolve tensions on the cost of financing.
The ECB funding at a 1 percent interest rate "can ease but not resolve the tensions on financing costs of intermediaries and so for final debtors", Andrea Beltratti chairman of Intesa's management board said in Il Sole 24 Ore.
"Only with a lasting narrowing of the spread will it be possible to reduce structurally the cost of credit," he said in the interview in the business daily.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen Italian banks tapped 116 billion euros of new three-year loans offered by the ECB, nearly a quarter of the total, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.